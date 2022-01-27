Former Canucks player Jake Virtanen charged with sexual assault

Trigger warning: This article mentions and discusses sexual assault.

Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen was charged Thursday with sexual assault following an investigation by Vancouver Police.

“BC Prosecution Service approved one count of sexual assault against Virtanen, 25, in relation to an incident that occurred in Vancouver on September 26, 2017, when Virtanen was playing in the National Hockey League,” Vancouver Police wrote in a release.

VPD also stated in the release that an investigation was launched in May 2021, after the now-23-year-old victim came forward.

Virtanen, who spent parts of six seasons with the Canucks, was bought out by the team this past July. Virtanen was placed on administrative leave following the allegations by the Canucks before the buyout was made official.

Virtanen, who is currently playing for Spartak Moscow in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), is not currently in custody.