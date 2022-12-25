Four confirmed dead in Christmas Eve bus crash on BC highway

A DriveBC webcam views Highway 97C near the crash site outside Merritt, BC on Christmas Day. (DriveBC)

Four people are confirmed dead and dozens were injured in a devastating bus crash on a BC highway on Christmas Eve.

The passenger bus was travelling on Highway 97C when it rolled over and crashed just after 6 pm near the Merritt, BC Loon Lake exit — about three hours’ drive from Vancouver.

BC RCMP released a brief statement on the crash, saying “extremely icy road conditions” are believed to have caused the rollover.

A total of 52 patients from the crash were transported to hospital, and eight remained there on Christmas Day, BC’s Health Minister Adrian Dix tweeted.

Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the accident on Hwy 97C last night, especially the loved ones of the four people who tragically died. @BCEHS transported 52 patients to 4 @InteriorHealth hospitals with minor to life threatening injuries. 8 patients remain in care this AM — Adrian Dix (@adriandix) December 25, 2022

“Thank you to everyone who answered the call of duty on Christmas Eve,” Dix said, characterizing the incident response as “mass casualty protocol.”

Interior Health has also created a hotline for family to locate their loved ones who may have been involved in the crash. It’s at 250-545-2211.