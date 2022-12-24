BC's south coast and western Washington coated in ice due to freezing rain (VIDEOS)

Some folks impacted by the slippery conditions caused by freezing rain across southern BC and western Washington have been sharing their videos online of the winter weather.



In the Fraser Valley, The Weather Network said locals are facing a major threat from the freezing rain, which is expected to continue into Sunday.



“We’ll continue to see extensive freezing rain across the Fraser Valley through Saturday, which could lead to up to 20-30 mm of ice accretion for some areas,” the network added.

Abbotsford has really faced the brunt of it after experienced 18 straight hours of freezing rain, which led to major ice accretion.

A build-up of significant ice accretion could “bring down trees and power lines, leading to damage and power outages through the affected areas,” The Weather Network explained.

Icy surfaces will expectedly make travelling on the road and on foot difficult. So the network recommended that folks stay home if possible “and use extreme caution if you have to go out driving or walking during and after the freezing rain.”

Soggy weather is expected across the West Coast through to the last week of December.

Freezing rain in areas of Western Washington severely impacted the region, especially for folks trying to get around using public transportation or driving Friday.



While there are clearly dangerous side effects to the icy conditions in BC and down south, it did not stop people impacted from having some fun.