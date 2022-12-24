Atmospheric river washing over Vancouver this Christmas weekend

BC’s south coast is facing a threat of flooding for the next few days, according to The Weather Network.

There could be around 130 mm of rain in Vancouver by Wednesday.

“BC’s South Coast will deal with rounds of rain on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, promising a weekend washout for any travellers hoping to do any last-minute driving or flying over the next few days,” The Weather Network website reads.

On Christmas Eve, the rain will ease into the evening hours and another set of showers will build across the region on December 25.

The rain is expected to become heavier through Sunday night into Monday morning.

The Weather Network is warning of possible localized flooding “especially in areas where storm drains remain clogged by snow and ice from last week’s wintry weather.”

Some locals in Metro Vancouver have already taken the issue into their own hands and are clearing drains to prevent flooding.