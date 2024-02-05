Vancouver made out like bandits during yesterday’s FIFA World Cup schedule reveal.

The 2026 World Cup will feature more countries than ever before, after FIFA upped the number of teams from 32 to 48.

The original tournament format called for 80 matches (up from 64), with Canada hosting just 10 of them. There was a time when people wondered if Vancouver might only receive three to four matches, prior to FIFA snubbing Edmonton and settling on just two host cities in Canada.

Of course, there was a time when Vancouver was set to receive no matches at all, after the BC government pulled out of the running in 2018. Vancouver rejoined conversations in 2021, after Montreal pulled out.

After a successful 2022 tournament in Qatar, FIFA decided to keep four-team groups for the opening round. It had previously planned to have three-team groups, guaranteeing each country just two matches. That meant an additional 24 matches for the 2026 World Cup, including an extra three matches for Canada.

The result? Vancouver gets seven matches, including two in the knockout round.

That’s one more match than Toronto received, much to the delight of West Coasters. Both Vancouver and Toronto will play host to five group stage matches and one each in the Round of 32. The extra match Canada’s West Coast host received is in the Round of 16.

Vancouver is also getting the bulk of matches featuring Alphonso Davies and the Canadian men’s national team. Two of Canada’s three group stage matches will be played on a new grass field at BC Place, and if the home team makes it to the Round of 32 or Round of 16, they’ll remain in Vancouver.

When compared to host cities in the United States and Mexico, Vancouver fared very well too. Just four cities received more matches than Vancouver; Dallas is hosting a tournament-high nine matches, while New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta are hosting eight each.

A total of eight cities will host fewer matches than Vancouver, including places like Seattle, San Francisco, Philadelphia, and Mexico City.

Host city Group stage Knockout round Total Dallas 5 4 9 Los Angeles 5 3 8 Atlanta 5 3 8 New York 5 3 8 Vancouver 5 2 7 Houston 5 2 7 Miami 4 3 7 Boston 5 2 7 Seattle 4 2 6 San Francisco 5 1 6 Kansas City 4 2 6 Toronto 5 1 6 Philadelphia 5 1 6 Mexico City 3 2 5 Guadalajara 4 0 4 Monterrey 3 1 4

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim was particularly fired up about the news for his city, saying that hosting seven World Cup matches is equivalent to hosting 30-40 Super Bowls due to the worldwide viewership numbers.

“I am thrilled that Vancouver scored the opportunity to host seven matches of the FIFA World Cup 26,” said Sim. “Vancouver is a diverse and multicultural city that loves soccer and we’re excited to show our support for our national team and all the participating teams yet to qualify. These epic matches are a huge win for our city’s world-class tourism sector and local businesses, and will inspire the next generation of players and fans. Vancouver is ready to kick off a lasting legacy of sport and community. We can’t wait to welcome the world!”

The fun begins in 2026, with group stage matches set for BC Place on June 13, 18, 21, 24, and 26. Knockout round matches will be held on July 2 and 7.