Get your chicest hats and flashiest bowties out! The city’s most fashionable summer affair is back after a two-year hiatus with its biggest event yet.

The Cup, formerly known as The Deighton Cup, takes place at Hastings Racecourse on Saturday, July 23. The day-long event is serving up live music and local art, delicious food and craft cocktails, and of course exciting derby action.

There’s a lot to be excited about if you are attending The Cup this year, but we are particularly excited about the food and beverage offerings.

Here are 10 things to look forward to eating at the cup this year.

Hundy and Castello Cheese

Much-loved burger spot Hundy has teamed up with Castello Cheese to create an exclusive handheld for this occasion.

Attendees can look forward to picking up a burger made with Castello Black Pepper Cheddar, a Salt and Vinegar Onion Ring, Apple Horseradish Aioli, and Shaved Lettuce. Veggie options are also available.

Find this pop-up in the Concourse.

Roaming Dog Rosé Garden

You can’t go wrong sipping in the sunshine at the Roaming Dog Rosé Garden.

The Julep Experience

Bartenders from around Vancouver will be serving up their takes on a classic derby cocktail — the Mint Julep — at The Julep Experience.

Participating mixologists include Emily Binks from The Pawn Shop, Magna Carter from Cold Tea Restaurant, Mike Arthur from The Parlour, and Ted Wilkie from Hotel Belmont.

Blank Canvas Catering

Blank Canvas Catering, which operates under the Joseph Richard Group umbrella, will be dishing up a top-notch menu at the Trackside Suites.

Bites include fancy hot dogs, finger sandwiches, bowls, cheese boards, charcuterie boards, and chicken sandwiches.

Risotto Party

This new concept by Chef Alessandro Vianello features meat, seafood, and veggie options for folks looking to fill up on some delicious risotto.

Risotto Party will be available in the Concourse as well as the pre-order food option for the Grandstand Suites, FYI!

The Pawn Shop

Devour some East LA-inspired tacos and eats from The Pawn Shop on July 23. Expect morsels like the eatery’s OG tacos (meat and veggie options) served alongside chips, salsa, and guacamole.

Salty’s Lobster Shack

Vancouver food truck, Salty’s Lobster Shack, will be slinging its Maine Lobster Rolls and premium Wild Sturgeon Caviar Rolls at this event.

Loula’s Taverna & Bar

Find Loula’s on the Concourse at The Cup where it will be offering a Chicken Souvlaki Plate, a Spanakopita Plate, or a Mini Seafood Platter featuring shrimp, octopus, and tobiko.

Nuba

Nuba will be on site with its killer Lebanese food including items like Najib’s Special Bowl and Falafel Bowl, both vegan options for attendees on the Concourse.

Cocktails & Canapés

Serving the Trackside Chalets this year, Cocktails & Canapés will be offering bites such as oysters, rotating snack boards, sliders, and salads.

With files from Daniel Chai.