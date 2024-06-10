The Vancouver Canucks are adding to their coaching staff by bringing in a former member of the team.

The team announced today that they’ve hired Jason Krog as a Skills and Skating Coach. He will work with both the teams in Vancouver and Abbotsford in his new role.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that Jason Krog has joined the Canucks Organization as a Skills and Skating Coach and will work in both Vancouver and Abbotsford. pic.twitter.com/V0b33bmvdj — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) June 10, 2024

The Canucks had a vacancy to fill after promoting former skills coach Yogi Švejkovský to the role of assistant coach. They’ve now beefed up their development staff with this hire and filled that role.

Krog is a former player who played in 202 NHL games, including four with the Canucks. He finished his career in the sport’s top league with 59 points.

The 48-year-old also had an illustrious professional hockey career in the AHL and Europe, winning various awards, including the Calder Cup in 2008, and being named both regular-season and playoff MVP.

He was a very skilled forward who put up a ton of points at different levels. Krog won the Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA hockey player in the 1998-99 season after he scored 34 goals and added 51 assists for 85 points in just 41 games.

While he never experienced massive NHL success, Krog was clearly a skilled player at every level, and hopefully, he will be able to pass on some of his tips and tricks in his new role.

Krog has a history of coaching minor hockey teams across the province, including Burnaby Winter Club and the West Vancouver Warriors. He has also hosted skills sessions for NHL players in the area in the past, including leading groups featuring Ilya Mikheyev, Vasily Podkolzin and other current Canucks.

Krog, who was born in Fernie, has deep British Columbia ties. He’ll now get the chance to help coach the team from his province.