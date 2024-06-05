Canucks give Sedins expanded roles, name new assistant coach

The Vancouver Canucks are making internal moves with their coaching staff.

The team announced today that the Sedin twins will be taking on expanded roles with the Canucks, both in Vancouver and with the team’s AHL affiliate in Abbotsford.

“Including the Sedins more in our day-to-day coaching duties will be hugely beneficial to our group both on and off the ice,” said general manager Patrik Allvin in a press release. “Both Daniel and Henrik bring a very unique perspective and competitive mindset to our staff.”

The Sedin twins have been working in the club’s player development department since 2022. Before that, they were working as special advisors.

“Daniel and Henrik have also had a seat at the table and I have leaned on them more and more as the year went on,” said head coach Rick Tocchet. “Their knowledge and ability to teach the game is a huge plus and they fit in extremely well with our group.”

The team also filled the vacancy left by Mike Yeo, who left the franchise in late May in a surprise move.

Yogi Švejkovský, who was previously working with the club as a skills coach, has been promoted to the role of assistant coach.

“After exploring all of our options, it became clear very quickly that the best candidate was already in our organization,” said Allvin in the same press release. “The ability to promote from within will help us in the transition, as Yogi has a great understanding of our systems and the way we want to play.”

Švejkovský was a first-round NHL draft pick in 1996 and has been working with the team for two years.

“Since I arrived in Vancouver, I have been very impressed with Yogi’s work ethic and willingness to do anything and everything to help us become a better team,” said Tocchet.

The team also announced that Ian Beckenstein, who previously worked with Abbotsford, has been promoted to the role of video coach in Vancouver.