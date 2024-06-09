Popular NHL website CapFriendly is permanently shutting down

Hockey fans across the NHL will be mourning the loss of one of the most informative and interesting websites to ever grace the league.

CapFriendly, which has acted as an all-in-one resource for everything related to the NHL’s salary cap, will officially go dark later this summer after being purchased by the Washington Capitals.

That is according to a new report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

This report indicates that the purchase of the website will not be finalized until at least July 5 and that the website will remain publicly available through the 2024 NHL Draft and the upcoming free agency period.

However, that is little consolation when the site is expected to go private once the Capitals sign on the dotted line. With that, thousands upon thousands of pieces of NHL cap information will be that much harder to access for the everyday fan.

It’s a disappointing, yet unsurprising move. Since its creation, multiple NHL teams have been accessing the site’s information to inform on various moves and cap-related questions. They did this through agreements between the website and teams. Once the Capitals take over, those agreements will be terminated.

CapFriendly was initially created to fill the space after a similar website, CapGeek, was shut down following the death of the creator Matthew Wuest in 2015. Now that CapFriendly is closing its doors to the public, a similar opportunity will arise to once again fill the void.

Suffice it to say, now would be a good time to put in any last-minute mock trades or to calculate any player buyouts that might be on your mind. You won’t have much longer to enjoy the many tools that CapFriendly offers.