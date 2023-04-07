Canucks’ Thatcher Demko and his wife Lexie are having a baby.

The Canucks starting goaltender revealed the good news in a media scrum with reporters following a shutout victory against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Demko let the news slip in response to the last question about getting invited to Team USA for next month’s Ice Hockey World Championship.

“Yeah, I’ve talked to them,” Demko said before pausing.

“My wife, she’ll actually be around seven months pregnant at that time.”

He said he would talk to his wife and family about it but concluded that it probably wouldn’t be “in the cards this year.”

One of the reporters responded with a “congratulations” as Demko chuckled and left the scrum.

“I thought our compete was a lot better. I thought our PK was really good.” 🗣 Thatcher Demko meets postgame following a shutout performance.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/1OMYjw6fLv — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 7, 2023

He also answered some questions about his performance, saying he wants to stay sharp for his last starts as the season winds down.

Demko and his wife live in San Diego in the offseason, where the Canucks goaltender is from.

The pair got engaged on a beach in California in 2021 and then had a stylish wedding in the summer of 2022, which was well documented on Instagram.