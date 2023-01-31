"A tough goodbye": Horvat bids farewell to Canucks fans

Bo Horvat doesn’t appear to be any less confused than the average Vancouver Canucks fan about how things ended up like this.

The team’s first-round selection at ninth overall in the 2013 draft, Horvat appeared well on his way to follow in the footsteps of the Sedins as true Vancouver lifers. Named the captain in 2019 following Henrik (and Daniel) Sedin’s retirement a year prior, Horvat was everything you’d expect in a leader: well-liked, talented, courteous, and always willing to face the music whenever the going got tough.

But Horvat was traded to the New York Islanders on January 30 for two forwards and a protected 2023 first-round draft pick, ending months of speculation about his future in Vancouver.

During his first media briefing as part of his new team, Horvat said he thought he was “going to be a Canuck for life.”

“Things didn’t work out that way,” Horvat told the New York media.

Horvat also reflected on Canucks fans, giving them a thank you for supporting him through the years.

“I can’t say enough about the fans and the province of BC and all of the unbelievable people that I’ve met in my time in Vancouver. I’m getting emotional here,” Horvat added. “It’s a tough goodbye.”

Horvat had 201 goals and 219 assists in 621 games for the Canucks.

The Canucks received forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Räty, as well as a 2023 first-round draft pick from the Islanders in exchange for the Rodney, Ontario, native in the highly anticipated trade.

“First of all, we would like to thank Bo Horvat for all that he has done for the Vancouver Canucks during his nine seasons in Vancouver,” said Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin in a release announcing the trade. “He has been a great leader and ambassador for our hockey club. As difficult as it is to trade away our captain.. these pieces will be a big part of our development and growth moving forward.”

It won’t be long before Horvat sees his old teammates again, as the Canucks are visiting UBS Arena in Long Island on Thursday, February 9, for a matchup against the Islanders.