Forever 21 returns to Canada with collections at Hudson's Bay stores

Forever 21 is returning to Canada. The fast-fashion chain recently announced it is licensing its collections at Hudson’s Bay stores.

Starting June 11, Forever 21 clothing is available for purchase at HBC stores at Toronto’s Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga. Eventually, the line will roll out to stores nationwide.

A rep for the company told Daily Hive there are no confirmed dates for Canada’s West Coast, but the company expects the line will be available this summer.

The brand’s collection will also be available to online shoppers by mid-summer.

The announcement comes as Hudson’s Bay looks to expand its offerings for Millennial and Gen Z shoppers.

“As we continue to transform our business, Hudson’s Bay is creating exciting depth to its fashion matrix, with coveted brands and curated experiences that provide Millennial and Gen Z style-seekers with a destination to find fashion that suits their lifestyle,” Wayne Drummond, Chief Merchant at Hudson’s Bay said in a press release.

After filing for bankruptcy in September 2019, Forever 21 announced it would close its brick and mortar stores in Canada and launching a new website for Canadian shoppers.

Forever 21 is just one of the brands that HBC has added to its roster in recent months. In the spring, Hudson’s Bay added Mango Men, Sanctuary, Sweaty Betty, AFRM, Rollas Denim, and others.

This fall, the retailer will launch Jack & Jones Premium, Compania, Nia The Brand, BDG by Urban Outfitters, and Wild Pony.

Last month, the company confirmed that Topshop and Topman stores operating within Hudson’s Bay would close in the fall.