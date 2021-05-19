Topshop closing at Hudson's Bay stores across Canada this fall

Topshop and Topman are closing all stores within Hudson’s Bay after launching in Canada 10 years ago.

HBC confirmed to Daily Hive the UK fast-fashion brand would be exiting Hudson Bay stores this fall.

The move comes after online fashion retailer ASOS bought Topshop and Topman earlier this year due to bankruptcy issues from its parent company, Arcadia Group.

“In stores, we are transforming and expanding the footprint these brands and others will occupy, through dedicated, curated spaces,” a rep for Hudson’s Bay said in an email to Daily Hive.

“While we continue to shape our offering for style-seeking millennials and Gen Z, Hudson’s Bay will exit Topshop by October 2021.”

Those currently employed were given transfer options within The Bay.

The parent company went into bankruptcy at the end of November 2020. However, the deal did not include any of the Topshop and Topman stores.