Actress Sandra Oh spotted at local North Vancouver bakery

While we Vancouverites love our star sightings, it seems that celebs love hitting up some of our local foodie spots when they are in town. Sandra Oh is the latest A-lister that’s been enjoying some great eats in the area, Dished has discovered.

The Canadian-American actress, best known for her roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Killing Eve, popped into one of the North Shore’s favourite spots for treats late last week.

Bjorn Bar confirmed the Golden Globe-winning actress paid a visit to its Edgemont Village location.

The concept is known for its delicious selection of 30+ dessert bars as well as other tantalizing treats.

The bakery told Dished Oh ordered a bunch of pastries including croissants, scones, and fritters, as well as some savoury bites like sausage, spinach rolls, and quiche.

Bjorn Bar couldn’t say nicer things about Oh, and from the size of the actor’s order, it seems the feeling was most likely mutual!