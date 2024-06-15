We went forest bathing in Whistler and here's everything you need to know

Thinking back to my childhood, I can hear my mom’s voice clearly. “Neil! No more TV. Go outside. It’s good for you.”

Turns out she was onto something.

Forest bathing first originated in Japan in the 1980s. Also known as shinrin-yoku, the literal English translation is “being in the atmosphere of the forest.” The Japanese government realized that being in nature was a legitimate preventative healthcare practice that resulted in better health outcomes over time.

A recent UBC study indicated forest bathing can alleviate stress, uplift mood, and boost cognitive and immune functions.

In fact, major Japanese corporations started adopting shinrin-yoku into their preventative health programs. They also saw the tangible and substantial benefits and recognized that people felt better being in nature.

Going forest bathing in BC

I had the chance to experience forest bathing myself in Whistler as part of the Nourish Whistler Wellness Series, running from June 1 to 23, 2024. And really, where better to try it?

Considering that I already have an appreciation for many things Japanese — namely sushi and whisky, I had high hopes.

My hosts were Monica and Jordan, both former Australian public servants who abandoned the rat race for the peaceful forests in Whistler, where they launched their business, The Society of Trees.

What’s the difference between forest bathing and simply walking your dog?

Essentially, forest bathing follows a structured and intentional format that maximizes your benefit from being in nature.

Anyone can take a walk in nature. But if you’re not truly paying attention to it and instead are stuck thinking about the stresses of daily life, you’ll reduce all the benefits from being there in the first place.

Forest bathing teaches you how to focus on your surroundings while simultaneously letting the environment calm your mind, almost achieving a meditative state.

And just like my mom, they were right.

Experiencing the environment differently

During my guided experience, my senses definitely awakened to what was around me.

Once I zoned in, the first thing I noticed was an enhanced sense of smell. From there, I felt the cool air around me. The colours turning more vibrant. And with every step, the only thing I could hear was the ground crunching beneath my feet.

It was like the outside world disappeared for a fleeting moment, and I’ll admit, I felt more relaxed.

If you already benefit from meditation, this will be right up your alley. But if you’re like me and have never tried anything like this before, it’s a very approachable way to get started, especially if you happen to be in a world-class resort like Whistler.

Discover Nourish Whistler for yourself

The Nourish Whistler Wellness Series runs from June 1 to 23 and features a host of events geared towards nourishing your mind, body and soul in the mountains of Whistler.

For accommodations, the Fairmont Chateau Whistler offers Whistler Experience Guides, a menu of activities ranging from standup paddleboarding to guided bike rides and even pickleball lessons. All of that is included in the daily resort fee.

For dinner, you can’t go wrong with Wild Blue. It was recognized by the prestigious Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants, rising from 66 to 31 in their 2024 100 Best List, and ranked fourth on the 2023 Best New Restaurants list.

Or maybe wines and cheeses better suit your idea of relaxation. Flute and Fromage, located in the heart of Whistler Village, offers high-quality BC and international cheeses, small plates, and natural wines on its patio.

Visit Whistler.com/events to learn more.

The author of this article was hosted by Tourism Whistler