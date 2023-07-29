Here's the forecast for the Honda Celebration of Light finale in Vancouver

The Honda Celebration of Light is set to go out with a bang tonight after two magical displays from Australia and Mexico.

Tonight’s show will see the Philippines light up the sky with a sparkling show of fireworks over English Bay against a backdrop of cloudy skies.

The past week saw some typical “Raincouver” weather return, but summer is making its return to the city.

The Weather Network is forecasting a warm day leading up to the fireworks display with temperatures hitting 23ºC and feeling as if it’s 25ºC.

While the day will have a mix of clouds and sun, the fireworks are sure to brighten up the night sky no matter what the forecast is.

Don’t forget to bring an extra layer with you when head over to watch the display as it will be a lot colder by the time the fireworks come on.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is forecasting temperatures to drop to 15ºC during the evening.

While you might forget about the cold when watching the dazzling display, you’re likely to feel it once the colours fade away. Make sure your evening isn’t ruined by the chilly night by packing a sweater.

Head over to English Bay early to grab a spot to watch the fireworks but try not to sit too close to the water.

The tide is forecast to hit 3.8 metres right before the fireworks are set to start, so you don’t want to have saved your space for nothing. Let’s have a fun and dry show.

The show is scheduled to start at 10 pm sharp at English Bay and will last for 25 minutes.

Where will you be watching the fireworks from? Let us know in the comments below.

