FoodBoozeFood News

Here's where you can finally get Kendall Jenner's tequila in BC

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Feb 3 2022, 1:03 am
Here's where you can finally get Kendall Jenner's tequila in BC
@bcliquorstores/Instagram | @drink818/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Aberdeen

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Aberdeen
Parallel 49 Brewing

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Parallel 49 Brewing
Mythos Taverna

Greek, Cocktails

Mythos Taverna
Tap & Barrel Shipyards

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Shipyards
The Lazy Gourmet

Breakfast and Brunch, Desserts

The Lazy Gourmet

PSA: you can now get Kendall Jenner’s tequila in BC. So who’s ready to keep up with us in terms of shots?

The world-famous model’s 818 Tequila — both the Reposado and Blanco varieties — can now be found at BC Liquor Stores across the province.

BC Liquor is the first in the province to carry the spirit, which is a collaboration between Jenner and local, family-owned farms in Jalisco, Mexico.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 818 Tequila (@drink818)

Made using the highest quality ingredients to deliver a smooth, natural, great-tasting tequila, 818 Tequila is now up for grabs in BC (if you can find it on shelves, that is).

Cheers to that!

DELICIOUS FOOD NEWS, GUARANTEED
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Booze
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT