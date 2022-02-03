Here's where you can finally get Kendall Jenner's tequila in BC

PSA: you can now get Kendall Jenner’s tequila in BC. So who’s ready to keep up with us in terms of shots?

The world-famous model’s 818 Tequila — both the Reposado and Blanco varieties — can now be found at BC Liquor Stores across the province.

BC Liquor is the first in the province to carry the spirit, which is a collaboration between Jenner and local, family-owned farms in Jalisco, Mexico.

Made using the highest quality ingredients to deliver a smooth, natural, great-tasting tequila, 818 Tequila is now up for grabs in BC (if you can find it on shelves, that is).

Cheers to that!