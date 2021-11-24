18 perfect gifts for the pets and pet lovers on your holiday list

Don’t forget about your four-legged friends this Christmas!

We’ve rounded up all the best gifts for your dogs, cats and beyond — as well as some human-only items for the pet lover in your life.

Wickedbone Interactive Smart Toy

The Wickedbone ($93.26) is the first smart and interactive gaming toy designed just for your dog.

This robot gadget makes your pooch work for it by jumping away and teasing your dog to play if they slow down.

The toy can be paired with your Bluetooth-enabled device and controlled via the Wickedbone app where you can choose between interactive auto-play or control the bone manually.

It lasts over 40 minutes in “drove” mode and four hours in “interactive” mode.

Available via Amazon Canada.

FAIR’s Pet Charms

Vancouver-based jeweller FAIR has the perfect pieces for the dog or cat lover in your life.

The label has the adorable Mini Cat, and Mini Pup Charms ($135) and Balloon Poodle Charms ($195) made from recycled 14K yellow gold.

There’s also the Pony Charm for a horse lover. All are available individually or can be paired with a chain.

All FAIR items purchased online also include complimentary gift wrapping through the holiday season.

FENDI’s Pet Travel Line For the discerning pooch. Italian luxury label FENDI presents its Pretty Travel line: a curated collection of lifestyle pieces featuring their iconic FF logo. Curated in leather and fabric, FENDI has crafted all the essentials to transport your four-legged friend in style — including a carry bag, leash and collar. There’s also a cozy pet bed that makes for a great piece of home decor. All available in the classic tobacco/brown or new grey/black colourway. Available online and in FENDI stores starting in Nov. 2021.

Dog Mom Slippers by Intentionally Blank

For the ultimate dog mama! These cozy black Dog Mom Slippers by Intentionally Blank ($99) will be the gift that keeps on giving year-round.

The slip-on felt style includes a removable, cushioned insole. The slippers also meet Nordstrom’s Sustainably Sourced Materials criteria, which means they contain at least 50% sustainably sourced materials.

Available via Nordstrom.

Starfish Cat Toys

Keep your cat busy with these starfish toys (not quite the real thing, but close enough).

This trio of toys by Ware of the Dog ($32) is made out of felted wool with catnip, ensuring your feline friend is extra happy.

The toys are Fair Trade Certified, meaning they were made using practices to protect the environment.

Available exclusively at Nordstrom.

Canada Pooch Dog Coat

A must for a rainy city (looking at you, Vancouver). Keep your four-legged BFF nice and dry with the Canada Pooch Torrential Tracker Water Resistant Dog Coat ($53.99 – $59.99, depending on size).

This bright yellow coat also keeps your dog nice and visible in gray and cloudy weather with reflective detailing. It includes two hook-and-loop flap pockets (good for treats), and adjustable closure and pockets.

Available at Nordstrom.

ALDO’s Paw Collection

ALDO has expanded beyond humans with their first-ever collection of pet accessories! The Montreal-based retailer introduced the Paw Collection just in time for the holiday. Add a dash of bling to your pooch’s (or cat’s) day-to-day ensemble with their on-trend offerings, including the gold chain accented and leopard print Boldpaw collar ($25) and matching leash ($28, both available in jet black). The rhinestone embellished Sparklepaw leash ($25) is perfect for your pup (or kitten) who’s a current or wannabe IG influencer. Available online via ALDO. Jaxx + Marbles Map Dog Bed

Your pooch will be showing off their Canadian or hometown pride with these beds. Jaxx + Marbles has expanded their map collection with the Map Dog Bed Collection ($175) that are both cozy for your pet and works as a piece of living room decor. Choose from destinations like Muskoka, Georgian Bay, the Laurentians or a map of our home and native land. Beds measure 36″ x 36″ and are machine washable!

Available online via Jaxx + Marbles.

MEC Ruff Wear’s Approach Pack

For the pet owner that loves to hike and venture with your dog: six legs are better than two. Get your pup to do a bit of the work with the Ruff Wear’s Approach Pack ($109.95, on sale for $64.93) to get some light gear from pony A to B.

Safety comes first with this weight-forward saddle, that comfortably distributes the load. There are also easy access pockets, as well as reflective trim to keep your dogs visible.

Remember to bring water and take plenty of breaks. Available via MEC.

PetBar Pendants by Remembar

These beautifully designed pendants allow you to carry your lost pets with you forever.

Created by Jennifer Graziano of Remembar, these hollowed-out bars ($289.10) are specifically designed to hold cremated remains.

Each special piece includes a gemstone selection, paw design and complimentary engraving.

Available via PetBar on their website, Amazon, and Etsy.

Burt’s Bees Dog Shampoo

Keep your pet smelling nice and fresh with Burt’s Bees! The all-natural brand makes a 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner ($13.99) designed to keep their fur coat clean and shiny all season long.

Buttermilk is a key ingredient ti this great smelling shampoo that both soothes skin and softens fur.

Available via Petsmart.

Matching Christmas Sweaters By Tipsey Elves

Celebrate the season with your dog in style with matching Tipsy Elves Holiday Sweaters for pups and pet parents ($24.99). Each sweater features a fun, festive design to get everyone in the spirit while showing off you and your pup’s unique personalities.

With an “I’ve Been Nice” version for dogs and an “I’ve Been Naughty” version for pet parents, the sweaters are fun options for your next holiday gathering.

Royal Pet Portrait from Etsy

Give your pet the royal treatment with one of these epic prints inspired by portrait paintings. Your dog or cat will look more regal than ever with a crown and an ensemble from centuries past.

Easy to gift by sending a photo of your friend or loved one’s dog in. Will make a great conversation starter for years.

Starting at $24.95 from PrimeDesignArts on Etsy Canada.

Litter Robot By Whisker

The next generation of cat litter has arrived. Whisker has introduced their Litter-Robot 3 Connect model ($729), which is totally self-cleaning. Yup, you read that right: you’ll never have to scoop again.

Your cat will always have a clean bed of litter, too, which reduces odour. Also works well for families with multiple cats.

WiFi enabled. Available online via Whisker.

Custom Pet Phone Case from Etsy

For the proud pet mom or dad! Send in a photo of their pet to get their furry friends’ photo put on a custom phone case via NorthLegends on Etsy (starting at $39.99 for one pet photo, and up to $119.99 for 6 on one case).

The Canadian-based retailer creates watercolour-style images out of your best pet pics. Available for various iPhone models, and Androids including Google phones, Samsung, and Huawei.

Festive Reptile & Small Pet Costumes from PetSmart

They may be cold-blooded, but reptiles can get into the warm Christmas spirit too.

Get your lizard or other reptilian decked out in these hilarious and fun ensembles, like the Merry & Bright Lumberjack. There’s also the Santa Claus option ($5.99) or a hysterical Reindeer one ($5.99) by Merry & Bright.

You can also get your guinea pigs in on the action with cozy PJs ($8.99) or a Gingerbread costume ($8.99).

Available via PetSmart.

Catit Canada’s Cat Accessories

Catit Canada has all the purr-fect essentials for the cat or cat lover.

The Vesper Minou ($84.99) is an award-winning scratcher and hideout any feline would kill for. Ideal for long names thanks to the memory oak cushion (which, by the way, has an oak-like finish).

We also love the PIXI Drinking Fountain ($44.99 – $54.99). Available in five beautiful colours, this sleek and whimsical design is hydration at its cutest. Includes adorable cat details like nose, whiskers and ears.

Finally, there’s the cute and cuddly Groovy Fish ($19.99) which also packs some punch with three movement modes. Keep your kitty entertained for hours with this one!

Available online via Catit Canada.

Lolë’s Dog Jacket

Montreal outerwear brand Lolë just introduced their first-ever dog jacket: the Ellie ($49).

Not only will this cold-weather accessory keep your dog warm, it’s as sleekly designed as the adult versions — but practical, too. The jacket features a zipper on the back for leash access, along with a warm collar and two paw holes.

The Ellie styles are sustainable, too: each one is made from leftover fabric that was originally intended for Lolë’s women’s jackets, but went unused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By repurposing these materials, the brand was able to avert over 2,200 meters of fabric, 6,100 labels, and 200kg of insulation from being discarded and potentially ending up in a landfill.

Comes in navy and black, and in four different sizes.

Available via Lolë’s website.