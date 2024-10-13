7 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: October 14 to 20
Calling all foodies! It’s your favourite day of the week, aka the day that we drop our list of food events happening in and around Vancouver this week.
From a pie-eating contest to a sweet deal on some fluffy pancakes, here are some food events you won’t want to miss.
One-time-only
2024 UBC Apple Festival
Entering its 33rd year, the huge apple celebration gives attendees a chance to learn about apple diversity and taste several rare and peculiar varieties.
There will also be live entertainment, an apple and apple tree sale, and a food fair onsite.
When: October 19 and 20, 2024
Time: Various time slots from 11 am to 2 pm
Where: UBC Botanical Garden — 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: Early bird pricing is in effect until Monday, September 30. Children seven years and under can enter for free with a paying adult, though they must still register for a ticket. Purchase online
Pie Eating Contest + Pop-Up Shop
Put on your stretchy pants for this good old-fashioned pie-eating contest sponsored by The Pie Hole. Two contests will determine who can eat the most pie, with the winner earning a $300 Metropolis at Metrotown gift card.
When: October 19
Time: 11 am to 2 pm
Where: Metropolis at Metrotown Grand Court — 4700 Kingsway, Burnaby
FuFú 5th Anniversary
The soufflé pancake spot FuFu is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a special 50% discount on its signature Fufú Classic Soufflé Pancakes and Salted Cream Soufflé Pancakes. Additionally, everyone who spends $20 or more will be entered to win one of several prizes, including a 10% off coupon for their next purchase, $5 and $10 coupons, an exclusive Fufú coffee cup and saucer set, or gift certificates valued at $20 and $50. If that isn’t enough to convince you to go, Fufú will also be offering a 10% discount on all gift certificates purchased during the anniversary event.
When: October 19 and 20
Where: 1266 W Broadway, Vancouver
Recurring
The Dark Manor Inn: Resurrected
For its fourth year in a row, Sons of Vancouver Distillery is hosting a haunted pop-up cocktail bar in tribute to the now-defunct Dark Manor Inn, a Halloween-themed bar that was briefly part of Vancouver’s cocktail scene. Enjoy plenty of creepy decorations (including a nine-foot-long coffin table that was in the original bar) and specialty spooky cocktails like The Undertaker (a boozy tiki drink featuring an upturned bottle of Underburg as the garnish). There will also be Blood Bags and punch bowl-style cocktails served tableside in the form of an IV bag.
When: October 2 to November 3
Where: Sons of Vancouver Distillery — 1431 Crown Street, North Vancouver
Autumn Harvest Tea at Notch8
Notch8 is launching its Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea, which it says is a “luxurious experience that captures the rich and warm flavours of the fall season.” Expect plenty of sweet and savoury dishes that celebrate the bounty of the season. Examples include a Kabocha Squash Tartlet with vadouvan saffron apple puree and toasted coconut, Smoked Steelhead with yuzu tobiko, and Serrano Ham Reserva with pickled mustard seeds and coffee aioli on brioche, just to name a few.
When: Wednesdays to Sundays (and statutory Mondays) from September 5 to November 24
Time: 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm
Where: Notch8 — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: $72 per adult, $40 per child
Black Lagoon
Black Lagoon, a highly anticipated pop-up cocktail bar that returns every year, has just shared its lineup of locations around Canada for this October, including stops in Vancouver, Whistler, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, and Toronto.
The Vancouver event will debut on Tuesday, October 1 and run through Halloween at The Butcher and Bullock downtown.
When: October 1 to 31
Where: The Butcher and Bullock – 911 West Pender Street, Vancouver
Richmond Night Market
October 14 is your last chance to check out the Richmond Night Market this year!
The wide selection of food and drink offered at the market always impresses, and market organizers say there are over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out.
When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: Various hours
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)
Tickets: Available on-site
