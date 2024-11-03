Halloween may be behind us, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. With so many food and drink events happening in Vancouver, there’s always something to do.

So whether you’re looking to enjoy a truffle-based feast or a croissant crawl across Metro Vancouver, here are some can’t-miss food events happening in and around Vancouver.

One-time-only

CinCin’s annual truffle dinner returns with Executive Chef Andrew Richardson and his team preparing a special five-course dinner experience with wine pairings. Be prepared to enjoy the spectacular flavours of Autumn.

When: November 6

Time: 6:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: CinCin — 1154 Robson Street, Vancouver

Cost: $225

Levantine Restaurant is hosting a spectacular Bordeaux Wine Dinner featuring a meticulously crafted seven-course tasting menu, with each dish created to enhance the distinctive qualities of this wine. Menu items include Wagyu Aburi Tartare, Fraser Valley Duck Breast, and Sungold Lamb Chop, just to name a few.

When: November 8

Time: 6 pm

Where: Levantine Restaurant — 833 W Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: $195

Recurring

The fall festival, which will take place from November 1 to 21, 2024, is a self-guided tour of creative and Instagrammable limited-edition croissants from bakeries across Metro Vancouver. Thirty-five vendors are taking part in this year’s festivities, serving up all sorts of wild croissants.

When: November 1 to 21

Where: Participating bakeries and cafes around the city

Cirque-Inspired Pre-Show Menu at The Victor

Before heading to the big top, you can stop at The Victor for a Cirque-inspired pre-show menu featuring vibrant flavours and creative presentations. You can enjoy your choice of appetizers and main courses, including options like Columbia River Steelhead Salmon, Center Cut Ribeye, and Myca Farms Mushroom Risotto.

When: until December 15

Time: 5 to 6:30 pm

Where: The Victor — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: $75

Craft beer lovers have cause for celebration because Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week is returning from November 1 to 15, 2024, to highlight all the incredible breweries on the North Shore.

You’ll be able to take part in a host of special events at different North Shore Breweries, a distillery, and a cidery that features music, food pop-ups, games, giveaways, and, most importantly, limited edition beers.

When: November 1 to 15

Where: Participating breweries

