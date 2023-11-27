4 Vancouver food events to check out: November 27 to December 3

We’re finally getting into the holiday spirit now that December is fast approaching, and what better way to celebrate than with some food events happening around town?

From gingerbread house decorating to holiday buffets, here are four food events you need to check out in Vancouver.

Dinner and a Movie: When Harry Met Sally

Head on over to the Hollywood Theatre to watch When Harry Met Sally with a delicious meal to accompany it from Nuba. Each ticket counts for two people and includes one sample share plate loaded with all sorts of goodies.

The meat option will get you wild tiger prawns, lamb kaftan skewers, shish tarok, and more while the vegetarian option comes with falafel, mjadra, za’atar tomatoes, and plenty of other tasty treats.

When: Tuesday, November 28

Where: Hollywood Theatre — 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Time: Doors at 6 pm and show at 7 pm

Tickets: Starting at $75 for two people

Gingerbread House Decorating at Honey Salt

Finally, some housing in Vancouver people can afford. Back by popular demand, you’ll be able to build your dream gingerbread mansion while enjoying tasty food and festive drinks. Each ticket includes a choice from Honey Salt’s specially curated Gingerbread Lunch Menu along with a holiday drink.

When: December 3, 10, and 17

Where: Honey Salt — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Time: 3 pm to 4:30 pm

Tickets: $36 for adults, $21 for kids, and $29 per gingerbread kit

Magkasama Christmas Market

Returning for its fourth year, the Magkasama Christmas Market is a celebration of everything Filipino. This virtual market comprises 23 vendors selling a variety of products, most notably Filipino spaghetti, longaniza smash burger kits, ube pandesal, Filipino coffee beans, and more. How it works is you have from now until December 3 to order what you want online, and then you can pick up your selections from December 8 to 10.

What’s even better is Shameless Buns will be open during this pick-up window to serve up some delicious food.

When: Ordering is available until December 3, pick up from December 8 to 10

Where: Order online, pick up at Shameless Buns Restaurant — 5772 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Notch8 December Festive Lunch Buffet

You may have heard about Notch8’s Holiday Haus Afternoon Tea, but get ready to wear your stretchy pants for this event because Notch8 is hosting its December buffet. Indulge in a prime rib carvery station, cheese fondue, rigatoni short rib rags, and plenty more at this all-you-can-eat feast.

When: December 1 to 22

Where: Notch8 Restaurant & Bar — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: $89 per adult and $50 per child