‘Twas the week before Christmas, when all through Vancouver,

Plenty of food events were happening, almost too many to manoeuvre;

These events were listed below with care,

In hope that Vancouverites would be there.

One-time events

Visit Jamjar Canteen in North Vancouver for an all-you-can-eat Lebanese feast. What’s even cooler is you can watch your food cooked right in front of you at one of the many cooking stations placed throughout the restaurant. But be sure to arrive hungry because each ticket to this event includes unlimited access to all the food.

When: December 23

Where: Jamjar Canteen North Vancouver — 125 Victory Ship Way, Vancouver

Tickets: $42.87 per person

Plant-Babes Christmahanakwanzika Drag Brunch

Enjoy food from Mila’s plant-based menu served with a side of Vancouver’s hottest and most talented performers. Visitors are encouraged to dress in their ugliest Christmas sweaters for a chance to win prizes from Lush Cosmetics, To Live For Bakery, Mila, and more.

When: December 24

Where: Mila — 185 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Time: 11:30 am to 2 pm

Tickets: $43.93

Recurring Events

Miracle on Main Street Toy Drive

It doesn’t get more festive than donating gifts to those in need, and the free beer doesn’t hurt either. Miracle on Main Street Toy Drive is back again at its Mount Pleasant brewery. Every guest who drops off unwrapped toys, games, sporting goods, or gift cards with a minimum value of $10 will receive a complimentary flight of four Main Street flagship beers – Naked Fox IPA, Main Street Pilsner, Secret Krush Lager, and Kingpin Pale Ale – as well as entry into a series of a dozen prize draws.

When: The event has ended but the prize draws are taking place December 12 through 24.

Where: Main Street Brewing – 261 East Seventh Avenue, Vancouver

With festive live entertainment, unique holiday vendors, and a beautiful Christmas carousel, this event, happening from November 16 to December 24, is one not to miss. And you’ll want to bring your appetite with you because the market is serving up delicious German-style food and drinks. Visitors will find everything from traditional Glühwein to mini syrup-filled pancakes, gulasch, and so much more, creating an unforgettable visit.

When: November 16 to December 24

Time: Various time slots are available; stay as long as you like

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices. Children 6 and under are free. Purchase online

It doesn’t get more festive than this. Miracle in Gastown is a holiday pop-up bar featuring delicious holiday-themed cocktails and snacks. Drinks include Christmapolitan, the Snowball Old-Fashioned, and the Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r (Here’s your official proof that Die Hard is a Christmas movie). You can also enjoy food like The Pecan Cheese Ball, Christmas Dog, and Kevin’s Mac & Cheese.

When: November 23 to December 31

Time: 90-minute time slots on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 5 pm to 1 am; Friday and Saturday from 5 pm to 2 am

Where: Clough Club – 212 Abbott Street, Vancouver

A Christmas Cocktail Story

Back by popular demand: A Christmas Cocktail Story returns this holiday season. Each visit includes a welcome holiday drink, shareable fondue and holiday treats by chef Karl Gregg. You’ll have your choice of classic craft cocktails with a seasonal twist by Vancouver bartending legend Scotty Marshall. Additional food and drinks are available to purchase at the event as well.

When: December 1 to 23

Where: Dalina Main Street — 687 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $40 per person

Notch8 December Festive Lunch Buffet

You may have heard about Notch8’s Holiday Haus Afternoon Tea, but get ready to wear your stretchy pants for this event because Notch8 is hosting its December buffet. Indulge in a prime rib carvery station, cheese fondue, rigatoni short rib rags, and plenty more at this all-you-can-eat feast.

When: December 1 to 22

Where: Notch8 Restaurant & Bar — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: $89 per adult and $50 per child

