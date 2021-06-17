Calling all ice cream lovers and deal seekers — we’ve got some news you’re going to want to hear.

McDonald’s Canada’s $1 vanilla soft serve ice cream deal is back, and it’s sticking around all summer long.

Another piece of great news? The $2 sundaes promotion is returning as well, which means you can enjoy a Hot Fudge and Caramel sundae for a steal of a deal.

These promos will be offered for a limited time only, giving you ample opportunity to get in on these cheapy goodies this summer.

Be sure to enjoy this sweet and affordable treat whenever you’re around a McDonald’s this summer.

The $1 cone deal is available via the McDonald’s app only. Head to the Offers tab on the app to get your hands on the frozen treat.

This offer is available until September 6.