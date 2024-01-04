FlyOver Canada to undergo rebranding and major projection tech upgrade

FlyOver Canada, located at Canada Place in downtown Vancouver, is receiving one of its biggest upgrades since it first opened just over a decade ago.

Pursuit, the entity that owns and operates the attraction, announced today its original flying simulation attraction will be undergoing a renaming — now simply known as “Flyover” — with a new logo.

Furthermore, the attraction will undergo a two-week closure from Monday, January 8 to Sunday, January 21 to enable an overhaul of the flying theatre’s projection system.

Since it opened in 2013, Flyover used one projector to immerse its passengers over landscapes and cityscapes across Canada and around the world.

After the upgrades, the attraction will have a multi-projection system, which will increase clarity, brightness, and visual effects. Most recently, a major sound system upgrade was also completed.

Just before the pandemic, the original years-long temporary tent structure at the entrance into the attraction was replaced with a permanent pavilion addition that seamlessly blends into the architecture of Canada Place, providing purpose-built ticketing, gift shop, and cafe space.

As of Summer 2023, when Flyover celebrated its 10th anniversary, it made over 150,000 flights and recorded 4.3 million riders.

After opening in Vancouver, Flyover opened more attractions around the world — Mall of America in Minnesota in 2016, Reykjavik in Iceland in 2019, and on the Las Vegas Strip (next to MGM) in 2021. The Minnesota attraction is under a separate ownership structure.

Soaring Attractions, the local company behind Flyover, was acquired by Pursuit in 2016, which propelled expansion to other locations.

More Flyover attractions are slated to open in Chicago’s Navy Pier in Spring 2024 and next to the base of the CN Tower in Toronto at some point in the future.

These subsequent attractions have been building on and improving the features and technologies found at the first location in Vancouver.

Flyover’s creative director is Rick Rothschild, who is renowned for his work with Walt Disney Imagineering for decades. He created the “Soarin'” immersive flight ride experience found at Disney theme parks.