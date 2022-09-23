Some very “noodly” nuptials were had when a BC couple became the first in the province to be married under the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster this month.

Dani Magnussen and Jaromir Pavlat were dressed in pirate outfits as they stood up in front of friends to tie the knot on Talk Like a Pirate Day.

The ceremony was held in Christina Lake, a small community in the province’s southern interior.

Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster member Dread Pyrate Higgs officiated the ceremony, which was also streamed on YouTube, and began with the Pastafarian Prayer.

“Our pasta, who art in a colander, draining be your noodles. Thy noodle come, Thy sauce be yum, on top some grated Parmesan. Give us this day, our garlic bread… and forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trample on our lawns. And lead us not into vegetarianism, but deliver us some pizza, for thine is the meatball, the noodle, and the sauce, forever and ever. R’amen,” Higgs said, with the crowd echoing him.

The couple vowed to take each other to be their “lawfully wedded pirates,” in their vows and smiled happily throughout.

The guests were then invited to place cooked spaghetti on the couples’ hands before Higgs declared them newly married.

Higgs says the marriage is legal by order of the province of BC, and members of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster can be ordained and even receive a certificate of authentication for US$49 through the church’s website.

What is the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster?

The fringe religious group, also known as Pastafarianism, believes that the universe was created by the Flying Spaghetti Monster (FSM) while very drunk, “the effects of which can be seen in the resulting imperfections and contradictions in the universe.”

As to why pirates are involved, the website states that “all followers of the FSM hold that pirates are sacred and were the first Pastafarians. Climate change, earthquakes, hurricanes, and other natural disasters are directly linked to the declining number of pirates worldwide.”

This is why, the group says, many Pastafarians choose to wear full pirate regalia. Especially at important events like a wedding, apparently.

“Other Pastafarians just like wearing colanders on their heads,” the website goes on to say, as members love all things “noodly.”