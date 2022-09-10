Canadian couple's Cinnabon wedding generates massive love online (PHOTOS)

A Toronto couple tied the knot at a Cinnabon this month in what was certainly one of the most aromatically-pleasing weddings of the year.

Kate Palumbo and Andi Larocca dressed in white and went to Dufferin Mall to exchange vows on September 6. Afterwards, they took pictures in the photo booth and fed each other bites of a cinnamon bun as a wedding cake.

“Who doesn’t want a Cinnabon wedding cake?” Palumbo told Daily Hive via email.

“We also wanted our wedding to be a reflection of our dynamic together and not take things too seriously. Essentially, we Yes And-ed our way to the Cinnabon altar to get married on 6/9 at 6:09pm. Nice.”

Palumbo and Larocca met on a Hinge date in 2020, and quickly discovered they had a “ton” of mutual friends.

“True to lesbian form, we had moved in together by the end of the year,” Palumbo said.

The couple were joined by five of their closest friends at the food court, and even bumped into some old friends who were taking engagement pictures in the photo booth right before Palumbo and Larocca shot their wedding photos.

“Move over Paris, there’s a new romantic capital of the world! And it has a No Frills,” Palumbo joked.

The Dirty Duff, an Instagram account dedicated to the Toronto mall, shared photos of the couple’s special day. Although the account is a parody one, the wedding was very much real — officiated by the couple’s good friend Kaleb Robertson (who also officiates in drag as Fluffy Soufflé).

It was Robertson’s idea to conduct the wedding at Dufferin Mall — he’s always wanted to do a ceremony at the enigmatic collections of shops in the west end of Toronto.

The post about their wedding generated huge love online, with friends, strangers, and other Dufferin Mall businesses congratulating the couple.

“The best,” Glory Hole Donuts said.

“Thus proving yet again the most magical weddings do not need a lot of money to be memorable and romantic,” user @strange_miss said.

“This pic smells amazing,” @jessebellon said.

Palumbo thought the nuptials would be fairly low-profile, but she’s loved how the story has resonated with people. Mall-goers present at the time congratulated the couple, and a group of teen boys gave them a “very endearing” standing ovation.

“And all of the congratulations, even from strangers, has been so heartening,” she said.