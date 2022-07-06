A Calgarian's pandemic love story has a happy ending

A pandemic and the Atlantic Ocean couldn’t keep Calgary’s Aerjay from marrying the man of his dreams in a story that sounds like a movie.

Aerjay matched with his now-husband Lee Kingham-Italia on Tinder while on vacation in England.

On January 1, 2020, they met at Trafalgar Square and obviously hit it off, but Aerjay had to fly back to Calgary in a couple of days.

Lee was heading to North America on business in February so the two met again. But then, March 2020 happened.

Travel was much more difficult but rules in London were a little bit easier to maneuver than they were here so Aerjay flew to England four times to meet Lee.

In September 2021 Lee made the flight across the Atlantic again but this time with a one-way ticket — he was moving to Calgary to be with Aerjay.

Later that month Aerjay proposed to Lee at Moraine Lake and they tied the knot in November.

The couple plan on having a big celebration back in the UK for their second anniversary.