World's biggest poutine eating challenge coming to Canada this summer

The biggest poutine eating challenge in the world is coming to Toronto this summer, turning the city into a poutine-lover’s playground.

Whether you dream of curds and gravy on the daily or barely tolerate the quintessentially Canadian dish, you’ve heard of Smoke’s Poutinerie — the world’s largest poutine restaurant, which has expanded to locations across the city since they were founded in Toronto in 2008.

As a thank you to the many enthusiastic fans behind Smoke’s’ success, the poutinerie is throwing Smoke-A-Palooza, a huge poutine-themed festival and poutine eating championship in the city this August.

The crowning jewel of the event is the World Poutine Eating Championship, where top competitive eaters from around the world will duke it out to see how much poutine they can consume in 10 minutes.

Think of it like an average Saturday night in university.

If you haven’t risen in the ranks of the world’s top eaters quite yet, have no fear, you’ll be able to get your fill of poutine, as well; and they’re giving it away for free.

The event will also host a charity fundraiser where some of Canada’s highest-ranking executives will compete in a two-minute poutine eating challenge, a stage where ’80s tribute bands will be shredding all day long, a beverage garden and more fun activations.

Smoke-A-Palooza is taking place on Saturday, August 10 from 11 am to 11 pm at Yonge-Dundas Square.