FoodFood NewsSpecials & DealsCanada

Wendy's is offering $1 fries across Canada next week

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
May 29 2024, 4:03 pm
Wendy's is offering $1 fries across Canada next week
Deutschlandreform/Shutterstock

Is there a food combination that is more satisfying than ketchup and fries? We think not!

National Ketchup Day (who knew that was a thing?) is fast approaching on June 5, and to celebrate, iconic tomato ketchup brand Heinz is partnering with Wendy’s on an offer across Canada.

Wendy’s customers ordering online or on the Wendy’s app will be able to get a large portion of fries for just $1 at participating locations across Canada.

The deal will be available from Wednesday, June 3 to Sunday, June 9, so there’s plenty of time to take advantage.

To claim their $1 fries, customers must register for the Wendy’s Rewards program on the app or website. Once registered, they can select their fries in the rewards section of the app with no additional purchase necessary.

Wendy’s fries can be enjoyed with plenty of Heinz ketchup, too!

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
+ Canada

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop