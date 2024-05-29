Wendy's is offering $1 fries across Canada next week

Is there a food combination that is more satisfying than ketchup and fries? We think not!

National Ketchup Day (who knew that was a thing?) is fast approaching on June 5, and to celebrate, iconic tomato ketchup brand Heinz is partnering with Wendy’s on an offer across Canada.

Wendy’s customers ordering online or on the Wendy’s app will be able to get a large portion of fries for just $1 at participating locations across Canada.

The deal will be available from Wednesday, June 3 to Sunday, June 9, so there’s plenty of time to take advantage.

To claim their $1 fries, customers must register for the Wendy’s Rewards program on the app or website. Once registered, they can select their fries in the rewards section of the app with no additional purchase necessary.

Wendy’s fries can be enjoyed with plenty of Heinz ketchup, too!