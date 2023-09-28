NewsWeatherCuratedOutdoors

Snowtember: Flurries spotted at Whistler Blackcomb this week (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
|
Sep 28 2023, 11:40 pm
Snowtember: Flurries spotted at Whistler Blackcomb this week (PHOTOS)
Roundhouse Lodge (Whistler Blackcomb)

Ski and snowboard season is nearly here, and so is Jack Frost, having dusted Whistler Blackcomb with some flurries.

“It’s getting chillier by the day,” read a post on the Whistler Blackcomb Facebook account, addressing the small dustings of snow it has seen at the top of the mountain since last week.

Powder-filled days like this aren’t far off, and we couldn’t be more stoked,” it added.

As seen below, live cam photos show snow on the mountain as recently as Thursday, primarily near the Roundhouse Lodge.

whistler flurries

Whistler Blackcomb

The planned opening day for Whistler Blackcomb isn’t until November 23, but this dusting of flurries should be seen as a positive sign for anyone gearing up for the season.

Whistler Blackcomb

Other live cams are almost scary, with the pictures seeming like you’re looking at the surface of an uninhabitable planet.

whistler flurries

7th Heaven

Blackcomb

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), overnight temperatures are dropping to as low as 2ºC in Whistler this week, but there’s no snow in the forecast.

In other parts of BC, on Highway 97, ECCC predicts snowfall amounts of 2 cm are possible thanks to an upper trough over the BC Interior.

“Snowfall amounts of 2 cm are possible by Friday morning,” ECCC states.

