BC bars and pubs can extend hours for FIFA World Cup viewing

With a 10-hour time difference, this upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar is going to mean some early mornings for soccer fans in BC.

But, if you’re keen to watch the Canadian men’s team play their first World Cup match in 36 years among other super fans, the province has just made it a whole lot easier.

Bars and pubs in the province will be allowed to extend their operating hours during the World Cup, which kicks off November 20 and ends December 18.

It’s all for the purpose of “giving fans extra time at their venue of choice to watch the Canadian men’s national soccer team compete during late-night and early-morning hours,” the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General said in a release Monday.

But, there’s a catch.

While your favourite pub may be allowed to be open at all hours, the province is not changing the hours in which liquor can be sold, which means you can’t get a breakfast beer.

“…bars, pubs and restaurants will be able to remain open for their patrons and serve non-alcoholic beverages during the extended hours.”

BC’s Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General says the expanded hours have been done in the past, during the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, as well as the 2016 Rugby World Cup and the province was keen to celebrate history being made again.

“This is the first time that Canada has qualified for the World Cup since 1986,” Farnworth said. “In recognition of this, liquor primary establishments can extend their hours so soccer fans can support their team in a positive way with other fans, while also supporting the economic recovery of the hospitality sector coming out of the pandemic.”

BC’s relationship with soccer has been rocky in the past, but it appears to be all love now.

In June, Vancouver was approved as one of the host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

However, a few years earlier the government had announced it would pull out of the bid.

Later, after negotiations with FIFA, the provincial government changed course, which led to Vancouver being named as one of the 16 North American host cities.

The World Cup is now among the province’s reasons for rejecting the bid to bring the Olympics back to the province for 2030.

“Planning and hosting an event of this magnitude requires significant attention and resources. We have existing commitments to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2025 Invictus Games. These world-class events will bring the international spotlight to British Columbia, as well as economic benefits to support the province’s tourism-sector recovery for the next decade and beyond,” Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Minister Corinna Filion said last week.

With files from Kenneth Chan