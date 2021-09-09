Floral heart displays pop up outside Vancouver hospital after protest

Floral heart displays near Vancouver General Hospital have been set up to express gratitude for the hard work and dedication of health care workers.

The floral gratitude hearts were organized by the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation’s Art Program Advisory Committee in association with Fleurs de Villes.

After protests targeting hospitals around BC, several members of the committee were appalled and decided to take action and show their support through art.

“Hundreds of people on the front lines – from housekeeping staff to clinicians to unit clerks – continue to work at VGH every single day. We hope we can start their day with a little extra joy and gratitude,” says Angela Chapman, President & CEO of the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation.

Chapman explains, “health-workers have been there for the health and well-being of our communities, despite the anxieties and fatigue that have come with the global pandemic. We have a deep appreciation for our health-care workers and what they do and proudly stand behind them.”

You can see the flower displays until Sunday, September 12 at Laurel Street and 12th Avenue and on Oak Street between 10th Avenue and 11th Avenue.