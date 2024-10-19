BC Election 2024: How to vote, where to vote, and when

Even though more than one million voters have already cast their ballots (breaking a record for early voting), plenty of people are heading to the polling stations on Saturday, October 19, to choose their candidate in the provincial election and we wanted to break down any information they might need to have before they head out to those spots.

How to vote in the BC Election:

To vote in the 2024 BC provincial election, you must be a Canadian citizen, 18 or older, and have been a BC resident for at least six (6) months. Bring ID, a piece of mail, or someone to vouch for you. If you are a registered voter and got a card in the mail, even better, bring that in to make things faster!

When can you vote?

Polls are open from 8 am and close at 8 pm on Saturday.

Who to vote for?

Okay, we can’t tell you that. View the full list of candidates here. You will have to hunt to find out each candidate’s platform.

Where to vote?

There are new districts this year, bringing the total to 93 (up from 87) and a lot of names and boundaries have changed. That said, you don’t have to go to your designated voting place this year. Just go to this map, find out which voting place is closest to you, and you will be given a printed out ballot form with your candidates at that location. Get all those locations here: BC Election’s Where to Vote map

While that used to mean those ballots would be counted later, Elections BC is promising that the votes will be counted that night thanks to some tech upgrades.

Important things to know!

Those tech upgrades come in the form of electronic tabulators to count paper ballots and networked laptops to look up voters and cross them off the voters list.

Plus, if you haven’t been glued to your screen lately, you might be a bit confused about the absence of the BC Liberals on your ballot. We explain why that is here.

Daily Hive will be reporting the results live on our website starting Saturday night once the polls close (8 pm) so be sure to come back to find out if the person you voted for has won or not. Plus, find out who BC’s Premier-elect will be!

All the election coverage and results can be found in our BC Election Hub.