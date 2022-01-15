FoodFood News

Flood damage closes The Birds & The Beets in Gastown (VIDEO)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jan 15 2022, 9:05 pm
Flood damage closes The Birds & The Beets in Gastown (VIDEO)
birdsandbeets/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
The Raven Pub

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

The Raven Pub
Bayside Lounge

Tapas, Cocktails

Bayside Lounge
O-cha Tea Bar

Cafes

O-cha Tea Bar
Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio False Creek and Ambleside

Seafood, Sushi

Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio False Creek and Ambleside
Tendon Kohaku

Asian, Japanese

Tendon Kohaku
Hi Five Chicken (Hastings)

Fast-Food

Hi Five Chicken (Hastings)

A popular cafe in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood is temporarily closed following flood damage.

The Birds & The Beets on Powell Street posted the news to its social media page.

“Last night, a small fire above our building led to a minor sprinkler related flood!” The restaurant shared in an Instagram post on Saturday, January 15.

A series of videos shows the glass of the front door shattered and water dripping from the ceiling onto the floor.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birds & the Beets (@birdsandbeets)

“We will be closed until further notice until we can assess damage and make necessary repairs, but the space is looking much better today, and we’re hoping to be back up and running real soon.”

Drop by Hunnybee Bruncheonette in Chinatown to show your support for the restaurant group and get your brunch fix while we await repairs at The Birds & The Beets.

Daily Hive has reached The Birds & The Beets for more information and will update this story.

Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ Dished
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT