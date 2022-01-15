Flood damage closes The Birds & The Beets in Gastown (VIDEO)

A popular cafe in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood is temporarily closed following flood damage.

The Birds & The Beets on Powell Street posted the news to its social media page.

“Last night, a small fire above our building led to a minor sprinkler related flood!” The restaurant shared in an Instagram post on Saturday, January 15.

A series of videos shows the glass of the front door shattered and water dripping from the ceiling onto the floor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Birds & the Beets (@birdsandbeets)

“We will be closed until further notice until we can assess damage and make necessary repairs, but the space is looking much better today, and we’re hoping to be back up and running real soon.”

Drop by Hunnybee Bruncheonette in Chinatown to show your support for the restaurant group and get your brunch fix while we await repairs at The Birds & The Beets.

Daily Hive has reached The Birds & The Beets for more information and will update this story.