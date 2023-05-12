This Metro Vancouver river float is the perfect summer adventure

Nothing is quite as refreshing as taking a dip in a cool river in the summer. While there are plenty of places in the province where you can let your worries drift away, there’s one near Vancouver that has to be on your summer bucket list.

Generations of Metro Vancouverites have grown up floating the Alouette River in Pitt Meadows, and if you’re thinking of checking it out, there’s a right way and a wrong way to float.

How to float on the Alouette River

There are a few safety and logical considerations to get straight before you float.

A good way to do it is to take two cars, leave one at the Maple Ridge Park East Parking Lot (It’s about an hour’s drive from Downtown Vancouver) by the 232 Street Bridge, and everyone takes the second car to Davidson’s Pool, where you can start your float.

Also, Davidson’s Pool is just a lovely swimming hole with beautiful, clear water if you’re not down for a whole floating adventure.

How long it takes to float between Davidsons Pool and the bridge depends on the water levels and how many times you flipped, but it usually can be done in an hour or two.

Safety tips and reminders

This is not an all-levels, easy float. It can be rocky, and your tube (especially if it’s a cheap one) can easily be popped. You must be able to swim and be 100% prepared to have your tube flip or have it popped. Have a true wet bag for your phone, an extra tube or patch kit, and a first-aid kit before you head out.

Also, the river flows past plenty of private property, so obey all signs, be respectful, and do not litter.

“The Alouette River is a great place to cool off but can be extremely dangerous,” reads a Maple Ridge facilities notice. “The river moves fast and children should never be left unattended.”

You can check how high the river levels are online via the City of Pitt Meadows and make an informed decision if it’s safe to float.

That said, as long as you’re floating responsibly, it can be a fun summer adventure.