Flight deal alert: Low-cost airline Lynx Air offering up to 75% discount for Diwali

Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier Lynx Air has announced a major flight deal for Diwali, and you can get some hefty airfare discounts.

If you book by October 31, you’ll be able to take advantage of the sale and get up to 75% off your ticket price.

Simply use the code “FESTIVAL” in the promo code section to avail the flight deal.

We hope your #Diwali has been full of joy and light—and maybe even plans to visit your loved ones! ✨ Use code “FESTIVAL” to celebrate with up to 75% off base fares. Book by October 31 at https://t.co/J8pKMZUuXu pic.twitter.com/tKFeXJpgNl — Lynx Air (@Lynx_Air) October 21, 2022

I tried to check what flying from Toronto to Vancouver would look like, and the deals were incredible.

Look at the jaw-dropping price tag on this non-stop return flight — just $80.18!

Or fly Vancouver to Edmonton for half that price!

A lot of people are already on the hunt, so grab your tickets while you can.

Go to FlyLynx.com and pick your next vacation destination, or plan a trip to see friends and family for the festivities.