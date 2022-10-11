If you’re really craving some beach time but want to stick to a tight budget, a trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, may just be the perfect getaway.

Flair Air is offering some cheap nonstop flights that take off between December and March.

Usually, a flight to Puerto Vallarta can cost around $1,000 roundtrip but with this deal, tickets cost between $320 and $400.

The cheapest deal Daily Hive was able to find was for $358.

YVR Flights flagged this deal over the weekend but warns this flight may be best for those “comfortable rolling the dice.”

“Booking with Flair comes with risk,” it said. “They’ve been known to drop routes without warning. If a flight is cancelled or delayed they usually don’t have an alternative way of getting you to your destination (many routes only have flights 2-3 times a week). This tends to become a larger risk during winter when the weather can affect the operations of all airlines.”

If you’re not willing to take the risk, over the next few months you can find a flight for at least around $600 with WestJet.

How to book the flight:

Go to Kayak or Skyscanner Put in your departure city and preferred destination Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations Click one of the dates YVR Flights says are available: