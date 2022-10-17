Fly away: WestJet is having an October-long flash sale of up to 15% off flights

Before the wintertime and snow rears its ugly head, maybe you want to take advantage of some WestJet flight deals and sneak off to warmer climates.

The airline is boasting a base fare flight deal from now until November 1 for anywhere in Canada and the US.

“Forget FOMO, it’s time for IRL,” says WestJet. “With 15% off base fares across Canada and the US, it doesn’t even matter if you know what any of those acronyms mean.”

Speaking of acronyms, how about a little OMG?

This offer is valid on WestJet wholly operated flights across Canada, and between Canada and the US for all basic and economy flights.

Blackout dates include the following:

December 21 to 23, 27 to 30

January 2, 7 to 8

February 17 to 19, 25 to 26

March 4 to 5, 11 to 12, 18 to 19, 25 to 26

April 1 to 2, 8 to 9, 15 to 16,

Check out the WestJet sales page and hold on to the discount code “3F8F7ZB.”

Happy shopping!