Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Orlando are just $342

Oct 10 2022, 5:02 pm
Could you use a trip filled with magic and wonder? There are flight deals that take you non-stop round trip from Vancouver, BC, to Orlando, Florida, for less than $400. Disney World, here we come!

Checking around using Skyscanner and Google Flights, we found that the cheapest flights were in November 2022 and January 2023 for around $342. There were plenty of options for $355. These prices are at least $100 cheaper than usual – but we can sometimes see flights on this route going for $700 to $1000.

Plus, since Central Florida enjoys a subtropical climate, it’ll be in the low 20°s C while you’re there. This is your “get out of Vancouver’s rainy winter free” card. 

How to get the flight deal

  1. Go to Google Flights
  2. Put in Vancouver (YVR) as your departure city and Orlando (MCO) as your arrival city
  3. Open the calendar and click through to see the cheapest dates

Of course, Google Flights doesn’t always show you the cheapest or best airfare, so be sure to comparison shop around using sites like Skyscanner or Kayak.

Happy travels!

