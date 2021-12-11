Wander through a festive floral wonderland in Downtown Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

The grey streets of Downtown Vancouver have been brightened up with bundles of fresh florals arranged in stunning new installations.

Fleurs de Villes NOËL has returned to Vancouver for the holiday season from December 10 to 19.

It’s a free, self-guided floral art trail through downtown with dozens of festive installations to explore.

From classic holiday wreaths to archways dripping with flora, some of the city’s top florists have partnered with local retailers and businesses to create the magic.

This is the third annual visitation of the floral extravaganza to Vancouver and it’s the perfect excuse to wear your best wintery ‘fit and snap some pics while holiday shopping.

Here’s a map that shows you where all the stops are on your tour. For a full list of descriptions of floral installations and details on how to enter to win their prize package, check out their website.

Curious about what you’ll find?

Here’s a look at what you’ll see IRL on some of the 45 stops along the floral trail:

The sooner you go check out the flowers in all their freshness, the better! Put this on your holiday to-do list.

Dates: Now until December 19

Where: Various locations across Downtown Vancouver

Admission: Free