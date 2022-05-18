Vancouver's most stylish day at the races returns this summer

Get your chicest hats and flashiest bowties out! The city’s most fashionable summer affair is back after a two-year hiatus with its biggest event yet.

The Cup, formerly known as The Deighton Cup, takes place at Hastings Racecourse on Saturday, July 23. The day-long event is serving up live music and local art, delicious food and craft cocktails, and of course exciting derby action.

Those with sophisticated styles can even enter a competition to win a huge cash prize.

The Cup has partnered with Orbiiit for Style Stakes, which will crown the festival’s best-dressed on the main stage in front of thousands of cheering revellers. You can even refer to the event’s style guide if you need assistance looking your sharpest.

All attendees will have the chance to capture their look at the Style Stakes Portrait Studio and enter to win the grand prize of $10,000. The winner will also have the opportunity to be a judge at next year’s event and have their name engraved on The Cup trophy.

The Cup’s 12th edition is presented by local event organizers and creatives Dax Droski of Parade Agency and Tyson Villeneuve and Jordan Kallman of The Social Concierge.

“We are so excited to be bringing back The Cup this summer,” said Drosk in a release. “Seeing the city come back to life and celebrate in grand style has inspired us to deliver the best day at the races yet. Show off your personal style and have fun with it. Of course, the food, champagne and thundering horses are always the perfect backdrop.”

This year’s event-goers can choose from a variety of tickets starting at $55 for individuals and $750 for groups. Options include the Festival Pass valid for one person, a Grandstand Private Box for up to four people, a Grandstand Suite for up to 30 people, a Trackside VIP Booth for up to 10 people and the brand-new Trackside VIP Chalet for up to 30 people.

All passes include access to Hastings Racecourse and the eight rousing horse races that you can cheer and bet on, performances from top Canadian artists on the Botanist Live Stage and a number of special pop-ups throughout the day.

Drop by the mid-century modern Cigar Lounge pouring Alfred Giraud Whisky and the Mint Julep Experience showcasing four different bourbons with drinks created by four local restaurants led by The Cup Cocktail Director Alex Black.

Guests can relax in the new Rosé Garden serving VieVité Rosé and food from Salty’s Lobster Shack, Arc Iberico, Kaviari, and pop by the Risotto Party Pop-Up, a new concept by Chef Alessandro Vianello premiering at The Cup.

When: July 23, 2022

Time: 12 to 7 pm. Post 1:05 pm

Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $55 for individuals and $750 for groups. Purchase online.