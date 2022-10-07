Traffic flagger bear sprayed by group of teens in New Westminster

Police in New Westminster say a traffic control flagger was bear sprayed and assaulted by a group of youths on Tuesday.

They are now pleading for help from the public to track down the suspects.

On Tuesday afternoon, police say they were called to the intersection of Agnes and Merrivale streets after a traffic control flagger was assaulted.

According to the release, the youths sprayed the flagger with bear spray and fled the scene.

Officers helped the victim and searched the surrounding area for suspects. Officers are now canvassing the nearby businesses and residences for CCTV footage.

“At this point in our investigation, we do not believe the victims and the suspects knew each other,” stated Sergeant Justine Thom. “I hope youth know that while bear spray is legal and obtainable for its intended purposes, if used in a violent crime they can expect to face the consequences of criminal charges, such as assault with a weapon.”

One of the suspects is described as a 15-year-old white male with a slender build, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and baseball cap.

If you witnessed this incident, or believe your business or residence may have CCTV footage of the suspects leaving the area, please reach out to the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411.