Vancouver bank robbery suspect arrested after barricading himself in taxi (VIDEO)

Oct 7 2022, 1:30 pm
Vancouver bank robbery suspect arrested after barricading himself in taxi (VIDEO)
A man has been taken into custody after barricading himself in a taxi following a bank robbery.

Vancouver police say they received a call just after 5:30 pm on Thursday from bank staff that the branch near Main Street and East Pender was being robbed.

As officers responded, they saw the suspect trying to leave the area in a taxi.

The VPD says the taxi was stopped near Main and National and the driver and another passenger got out of the car.

That’s when the suspect barricaded himself inside and apparently refused to talk to police.

According to a release from police, the suspect was taken into custody around 7:30 pm by members of VPD’s Emergency Response Team.

A police dog and conductive energy weapon were deployed during the arrest.

