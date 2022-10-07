Health Canada approves Pfizer bivalent vaccine targeting Omicron variants

Health Canada has approved the Pfizer bivalent vaccine that targets Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

Those are the most prevalent strains of the virus currently circulating in Canada.

“The booster is expected to trigger a strong immune response against both the original SARS-CoV-2 strain as well as the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants,” stated Health Canada in a news release.

(1/4) Today, Health Canada authorized a second vaccine booster targeting Omicron subvariants. This is an updated version of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty #CovidVaccine, and is authorized for use as a booster dose in individuals 12 years of age and older. https://t.co/BmmuKAFDoI — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) October 7, 2022

The vaccine can be given to people 12 years of age and older as a booster dose, according to the health agency. It’ll be provided in a 30-microgram dose.

“If it has been six months or more since your last vaccine dose or COVID-19 infection, it is time to get another dose,” clarified Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo in a press conference on Friday.

He also shared that Canada will have a sufficient supply of the bivalent vaccine to cover the anticipated demand for fall boosters.

“If you recently received an original mRNA vaccine for your fall booster, you do not need to receive a bivalent Omicron targeting booster at this time,” added Njoo.

The US has administered nearly five million doses of the Pfizer bivalent vaccine, and no new safety risks have emerged, noted Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Supriya Sharma.

This booster is the second bivalent shot to be approved after Moderna’s was authorized last month.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos will share details of the approval in a press conference later today.

Vaccination appointments for the Moderna booster became available for Canadians 18 years and up this week.