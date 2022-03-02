These are the five most expensive places to rent in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Finding a place to rent in Vancouver is expensive.

While that’s hardly breaking news, there are places available for rent that go beyond slightly out of one’s price range.

Zumper reported that the average rent for a two-bedroom in Vancouver was $3,020 in January. These units surpass that number, and then some.

From entire detached homes, to swanky penthouse suites, these are the five most expensive places to rent in Vancouver according to Zoocasa.

3301-128 West Cordova Street ($3,190 per month)

Residing in the heart of Gastown, this 885 sq ft two-bedroom two-bathroom suite listed by Sunstar Realty is seconds away from the neighbourhood’s most prized venues and attractions.

It also features views that stretch from Canada Place to Stanley Park and the Gastown Railway.

Engineered wood floors, and high exposed concrete ceilings give this unit a bit of an edge while remaining classy and elegant. Although it’s not a huge unit, it’s still big enough to accommodate a small dining area next to the kitchen.

1085 West 7th Avenue ($3,750 per month)

On Fairview Slopes, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom 1,198 sq ft laneway home, listed by the Faith Wilson Group, features two floors and an attached garage.

Zoocasa calls the top floor the “heart of the home.” It includes a kitchen, dining room, living room, and a space for an office. There’s also a fireplace in a room that boasts a panoramic view. Large closets provide storage space in both bedrooms.

The kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances. There’s even a chandelier in the foyer of the home.

7688 Cartier Street ($4,700 per month)

$4,700 a month might seem steep, but 7688 Cartier Street, listed by RE/MAX Crest Realty, is a fully detached house featuring four bedrooms and four bathrooms and 2,270 sq ft of space.

The three-level home sits in a quiet Marpole neighbourhood. The large lot is 4,000 sq ft in total.

The listing states that the house is equipped with high-end hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and spaces that allow for lots of natural light to come in.

1506-128 West Cordova Street ($4,900 per month)

This fully furnished suite on Cordova Street includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms in a spacious 1,143 sq ft unit.

Listed by 88West Realty, the unit is located inside Gastown’s iconic Woodwards building. It’s a corner unit with a parking stall, and the suite has been fully renovated.

A fully-featured “gourmet kitchen” with LED lighting and quartz counters is included.

26xx-620 Cardero Street ($12,000 per month)

Last and certainly not least is this swanky penthouse suite on 620 Cardero Street for $12,000 a month.

That’s not a typo, this unit runs renters $12,000 per month, but that’s not too out of the ordinary for a penthouse suite in Vancouver.

Listed by RE/MAX Crest Realty, the suite features three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

While the unit itself is 2,100 sq ft, it also features over 1,000 sq ft in a private rooftop garden that includes a hot tub, a Wolfe BBQ, and a fridge.

The unit is equipped with smart-home technology, a fitness studio, a parcel delivery room, rooftop terrace, and an entertainment lounge.

At $12,000 per month, you’re looking at $144,000 per year plus utilities, internet, and all of your other necessities.

Better start hoarding 6/49 tickets if you want to nab this luxurious penthouse suite.