Enriched with history and culture, Kitsilano boasts breathtaking mountain vistas and a golden sand-lined beach, making it no surprise why the area is high on the wishlists of many.

For context, a stunning waterfront home with postcard-worthy views recently moved off the market at a selling price of $14 million in Kitsilano. The neighbourhood has, however, been primed for a new residential offering with more opportunities for prospective buyers.

Situated at the intersection of Kitsilano livability and Point Grey prestige, Kitsilano Block, the latest project by Hathstauwk Holdings Ltd., is bringing forward a collection of 59 innovative homes with a rare location in the neighbourhood’s Beach District.

Kitsilano Block features dwellings that seamlessly integrate into the surrounding energetic community and epitomize west side living — with phenomenal views.

Location is among the top factors considered by potential homebuyers, and this new development by Hathstauwk Holdings Ltd. meets the criteria for convenience.

Nestled at the corner of Macdonald and 4th Avenue, it’s just a short walk from world-class shopping, dining, and amenities.

“Kitsilano Block is one of the most sought-after locations — steps from the greatest outdoor lifestyle on the West Coast, and just a short walk from the finest boutiques in Vancouver,” Ray Bourbonnais, executive director of Hathstauwk Holdings Ltd., tells Daily Hive.

To bring the interiors of Kitsilano Block residences to life with elegance, Hathstauwk Holdings Ltd. enlisted the help of the expert team at CHIL Interiors.

Soft, neutral tones complement the inviting ambiance of these thoughtfully designed homes, with overheight ceilings evoking an airy feel. With air-conditioning pre-installed in every home, residents are prepared in advance for Vancouver’s long, often hot summers.

In the culinary centre of each home, residents will find European-inspired kitchens complete with contemporary Miele packages.

Ample counter space and a kitchen island with built-in storage make preparing meals for loved ones both effortless and enjoyable.

Meanwhile, the functional design of Kitsilano Block homes — featuring movable wall systems — makes it easy to adjust the layout of your space as desired, providing flexibility and multifunctionality.

As lifestyles and daily routines for many Vancouver locals continue to change during these times, there is a greater need for on-site amenities within residential buildings.

At Kitsilano Block, homeowners will have exclusive access to a slew of private amenities — including both indoor and outdoor lounges where they can connect with neighbours and friends.

Residents who are working remotely or studying can make use of the workstations on Level 2 for projects that require quiet, focus time. Then, when they are ready to transition to relaxation mode, they have the option of retreating to the rooftop terrace.

From this vantage point, homeowners can admire a captivating and ever-changing view of Burrard Inlet and the surrounding local mountains. Taking a seat by the fire and catching a spectacular sunset is among the simple pleasures residents can look forward to savouring.

“Kitsilano Block is the best of both worlds — urban city and natural beach living wrapped up in luxury and livability,” says Bourbonnais.

For more information about Kitsilano Block and to register for VIP access to view what could be your future home, visit kitsilanoblock.com.