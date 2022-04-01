The five cheapest Vancouver homes starting at $315,000 (PHOTOS)

If you’re looking for a good deal on real estate, step one might be leaving Vancouver, but if you’re set on those mountain views, these are the most affordable homes in the city.

Zoocasa has compiled the five cheapest real estate listings across the city, and prices range between $300,000 and $1,300,000.

On the low end, you’re not getting a lot with a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, but if you’re just looking for a place to call home, you could do a lot worse.

The cheapest of the bunch is this condo at Rosemount Manor in the charming neighbourhood of Mount Pleasant.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo features 619 sq ft, which seems decent for the price, and it also includes a modest covered balcony. There’s also a fair bit of storage space.

The condo is minutes away from transit, popular retail outlets, coffee shops, restaurants, and more. The listing suggests it would be a good option for anyone looking to invest or anyone who wants to get into the market.

Unfortunately, the building does not allow pets.

This unit on Comox Street is another one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo in Vancouver, with 625 sq ft of space.

Featuring views of the ocean and city, this condo is steps away from English Bay, Stanley Park, the sea wall, and lots of dining and entertainment options. The building also features a sauna and a gym. The condo also has a balcony.

The unit is definitely showing its age, but the listing suggests the future owner could potentially remodel the space.

Pets are allowed, but the owner has to apply for approval.

This townhome suite is the nicest of the bunch thus far, located in the heart of Fairview Slopes. The spacious unit is well-lit with lots of windows, allowing for lots of natural light to flow in.

It might look more spacious than the previous listings, but it’s actually a tad smaller, featuring 606 sq ft of space.

The kitchen is particularly snazzy, with drawer and cupboard handles popping brightly through the white aesthetic.

This suite allows pets without any conditions.

Following a similar trend to the previous listings, this unit in East Vancouver offers even less space, but is listed at a significantly higher price.

While it does feature less space at 552 sq ft, it somehow squeezes a den into the one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit. The unit suggests there is no wasted space.

It features a miniature patio in the back, good for some seated drinks during the summer months.

Pets are allowed in this bright suite.

The only full house on the list features six bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,070 sq ft of total space.

According to the listing, this detached home is “incredible value for a small price.” While $1.2 million is not a “small price” to pay for many Vancouver residents, it could be considered good value, relatively speaking.

This East Vancouver home features stainless steel appliances, new vanity and tiling, and a soaker tub. It’s also in a great location for more transit-oriented folks.

There you have it. The five cheapest homes you can buy in Vancouver, according to Zoocasa. While only one of them was a fully detached house, there are definitely options for getting into the housing market in Vancouver depending on your needs. As long as you can beat out others who are competing for the same spot.

