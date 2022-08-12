A $6,800,000 remote parcel of land for sale in BC would make the perfect place to park your superyacht.

Butedale Bay is in the heart of Canada’s Great Bear Rainforest, which is one of the largest temperate rainforests in the world. It’s also the only freehold land on BC’s Princess Royal Island.

Butedale Bay, 100% owned by Inside Passage Marine Corporation, is surrounded by all of the things that makes BC an attractive place on the world stage — things like lush forests and beautiful scenic water views.

The parcel of land for sale has been listed by faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate, and the successful buyer will have the opportunity to own and develop the land.

Getting to Butedale Bay highlights how tucked away it is. You need to take a 120-minute flight from Vancouver to Terrace, and then a 45-minute helicopter flight into the bay itself.

“The collective parcel of developmental land that is being offered for sale at Butedale is the only one of its kind within the Great Bear Rainforest,” reads a statement on the real estate company’s website.

In total, what is on offer is 30 acres of deeded land, 28 acres of deep tide water bay, and 64 acres of long-term leased land and rights of way. The total lot size is 122.23 acres.

On top of that, the lucky buyer would also obtain hydroelectric licenses as well as fresh water and approved marine operation rights. Also included is access to Butedale Lake, which is a scenic 8-km-long lake, along with the bay area where there’s 250 linear feet of newly-developed access docks.

“Butedale is the natural location on the Inside Passage for Vessels to stop between Shearwater and Prince Rupert or between Shearwater and Kitimat. The bay is deep enough for large vessels such as 500 ft passenger ferries,” reads a statement from the Butedale Bay website.

Ideally, the successful buyer would turn this area into a premier international maritime destination.

There’s also a stunning waterfall included.

The website states that when BC Ferries trips travel through the area, they slow down to talk about the history of Butedale Bay, like the fact it was discovered over a century ago.

So what are you waiting for? Get in your superyacht, take a tour of this beautiful BC land, and maybe you can turn it into a bustling attraction for years to come.