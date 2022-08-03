You could win a $2.6 million sub-penthouse home in Vancouver through this lottery

The BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery is back at it again with another wild array of grand prizes — one including a hot piece of Vancouver real estate nestled in the city’s Oakridge neighbourhood.

This year’s lottery, running from now until October 13, offers a total of eight grand prizes — seven home packages (including the one featuring this stunning Oakridge home) as well as a $2.3 million cash option. Not bad, hey?

The sub-penthouse home in the all-concrete Coco Oakridge development of the newly designed Oakridge area is a modern and idyllic oasis within the city. Located at 5733 Alberta Street, this home puts you near a vibrant shopping district and only blocks away from Queen Elizabeth Park.

The home is 1,610 sq ft with three bedrooms, a flex area, a den, and two bathrooms. It couldn’t be a more ideal space to unwind at day’s end and enjoy sunsets from either its primary 634 sq ft patio, or the second balcony off the master bedroom — just take your pick of where to lounge.

The interior space (done by GBL Architects) is modern and chic — with quartz countertops and sleek hardwood flooring — yet remains cozy and comfortable, keeping the best of both worlds in your dream home.

The balcony is expansive and offers a view of the neighbourhood, making it perfect for either laying in the sun or having an evening glass of wine with friends.

Meanwhile, large windows line the living spaces, allowing the space to bathe in natural light, and the large ensuites feel more like private spas than your average bathrooms, with marble vanities and a modern soaker tub. The home also features in-suite laundry and state-of-the-art appliances in the kitchen. What more could you ask for?

The building also boasts generous amenity space with a full kitchen and dining area for entertaining and garden views of the inner courtyard, and rooftop patios with expansive views of the North Shore mountains.

While we can most definitely picture ourselves living here, even if you weren’t to be the lucky winner of this home (or the six others up for grabs), you would know the proceeds of your ticket purchase have gone to a worthwhile cause.

All money raised will go towards supporting research breakthroughs that can help conquer childhood illnesses. Over 1,200 researchers at BC Children’s are working to solve the mysteries of the illnesses that make kids sick. Every year, BC Children’s Hospital helps over 138,00 kids — many of who are fighting against debilitating diseases or chronic conditions.

By donating to the BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery, you’ll be helping the foundation advance studies that have the potential to solve the biggest health challenges for children and enter to win a life-changing prize. That’s quite literally a win-win.

To participate in the Dream Lottery and join BC Children’s Hospital Foundation in their quest to conquer childhood illness, visit bcchildren.com.