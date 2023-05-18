Have you ever wished you could wander around the Vancouver Aquarium, wine glass in hand, without needing to worry about hundreds of kids running around?

A one-of-a-kind summer event is set to take place at the popular Vancouver attraction next month, offering a special evening experience for adults only.

Fish and Sips, a new after-hours event hosted by the Aquarium, will happen on June 17 and 24 from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

Guests will have the chance to discover the over 65,000 animals housed at the Vancouver Aquarium, all while enjoying some beverages and small bites.

The event will also feature some live entertainment, and ticket holders are encouraged to check out the 4D theatre experience and attend the exclusive talks and feedings, which will vary depending on the day.

Drinks and food will be available for purchase until 9:15, and government ID must be shown as this is a 19+ event.

When: June 17 and 24 from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium, 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Online